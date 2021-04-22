SEAL Team season 4 episode 13 return date: Prepare for ‘Do No Harm’







Are you interested in checking out the SEAL Team season 4 episode 13 return date following tonight’s episode? Is there another break in the action coming after such a recent hiatus?

We wish we had better news in this article to report — but we don’t, at least when it comes to the short-term future. The next new episode is entitled “Do No Harm,” and you are going to have to wait until Wednesday, May 5 in order to see it.

Below, the official SEAL Team season 4 episode 13 synopsis offers some more scoop as to what lies ahead:

“Do No Harm” – Bravo is tasked with bringing a defecting Boko Haram lieutenant into U.S. custody, but the mission goes sideways when the target gets attacked. Also, Sonny drops the ball as Bravo’s rep on the U.S.S. Keating, and the entire team pays the price, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, May 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Episode directed by producer and recurring star Tyler Grey.

Beyond the story itself (which certainly seems exciting), there is a silver lining here to the wait: You’re approaching the last hiatus of the season. There are four more episodes to come until season 4 is over, and you’ll get those throughout the month of May! The finale is currently set for the 26th, and there is all sorts of good stuff you can expect before we get around to that point. This show has that knack for creating some fantastic, realistic drama alongside great action set pieces. There are few other programs that bring specifically what it does to the table, and that’s why we continue to be hopeful for a season 5.

