Big Sky episode 15 spoilers: The last before the epic finale!







Next week on Big Sky episode 15, we hope you’re ready for the penultimate episode of the season. “Bitter Roots” has a lot to accomplish — it’s going to further along the story of Ronald, showcase some more danger at the ranch, and also raise questions as to whether Cassie and Jenny are REALLY up against the wall this time around.

Below, we have the full Big Sky episode 15 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

“Bitter Roots” – When Scarlet gets an alarming call that her sister is missing, Ronald realizes just how twisted his situation has become and must decide his next move. Meanwhile, Cassie, Jenny, Gil and Rosie find themselves in a whole mess of trouble on the ranch, forced to face off against the worst of the Kleinsasser bunch. But this team is tough and even the strongest family trees can fall on “Big Sky,” TUESDAY, MAY 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Big Sky has done a good job with Kleinsasser arc over the past several weeks, but we can’t help but wonder if it would’ve benefited from a little bit more time in terms of episode count. It’s hard to imagine that this story continues into a season 2 — which is, for the record, officially happening. That is one thing to do a victory dance about at the moment. No matter what happens from here or whoever gets killed off, at least there is something more coming on the other side!

(For the record, our bold prediction at the moment is that Ronald gets killed off before the finale wraps up — we don’t really know what else there is to do with that character. How many times can he get away?)

