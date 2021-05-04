Animal Kingdom season 5 spoilers: Meet Pamela Johnson in the present!







When Animal Kingdom season 5 premieres on TNT a little later this year, there are exciting stories both old and new worth diving into. For us, though, one of the most interesting ones is learning a thing or two more about Pamela Johnson. She’s someone Smurf left behind most of her possessions to after her death, and it feels like we’ve only started to scratch the surface of their relationship in the past.

What we can do now is tell you a little more about who is playing this part in the present. According to a report from TVLine, Pose actress Charlayne Woodard will recur in the role, and we have to imagine she’ll be quite the player in what comes next.

Based on the TNT description alone, this is a character worth watching out for: “]Pamela is]warm and maternal [but also] tough and intelligent. She’s still a badass, but now she lets others get their hands dirty on her behalf.” In other words, she’s really good at navigating this world! On Animal Kingdom the best course of action is being able to point the finger at someone else rather than at yourself. It can keep you alive in some of the stickiest of situations.

In the wake of Smurf’s death, we also have to imagine that Pamela will be more of a major player. She’s going to have so many of her resources, after all — wouldn’t she want to take advantage in a pretty big way?

