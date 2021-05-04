Chicago PD season 8 episode 13 spoilers: More on Burgess, Ruzek future







Chicago PD season 8 episode 13 will air on NBC tomorrow night, and this is a story like no other for Burgess and Ruzek. As a matter of fact, you could argue that it’s the most important story of the whole season! Not only does Kim need to figure out what the future holds for herself and Makayla, but she also needs to figure out where things stand when it comes to herself and Adam. She wants to make him a custodial guardian in the event that something happens to her, but will he be there for Makayla? Is he ready for that kind of responsibility?

We know that there’s been a lot of tension between these two characters as of late but when the dust settles, we do think the two really care about each other. He should be happy to take this guardianship on if need be. In a new interview with TVLine, series star Marina Squerciati seems to confirm that with the following:

“He’s pushing me off because he’s angry with me, so there’s an iceberg between us right now … But I like to think that no matter who’s mad at who in our relationship, there’s this epic foundation that you can’t crack. We’re endgame.”

It’s fantastic to hear Marina say that, and we do think that the writers are working to deliver something that will be truly epic for the two of them down the road. While we understand that relationships aren’t always the focus on a Chicago PD, wouldn’t a Burzek wedding be wonderful? It could be a nice way to give this world some levity — after all, we are talking here about what is routinely the darkest show by far in the entire One Chicago universe. It is nice to throw in a reason to smile here and there.

