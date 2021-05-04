Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh leaving The Flash by end of season 7







By the time The Flash season 7 wraps later this year, you are going to be saying goodbye to Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh.

The news of these actors’ departures was first reported at Deadline, and we can’t ultimately say that we’re surprised by either one of them. There have been rumors around a possible Valdes exit for years now, and ever since the Chester character was introduced it felt as though his days were pretty-much numbered. Cavanagh, meanwhile, has technically already made his final appearance as a regular.

Ultimately, actor departures tend to happen on a show like this for a wide array of reasons. Sometimes, it is due to people wanting to move on and do other things, which would make sense given that these two have been series regulars from the beginning. At other points, exits can be creatively-driven; other times, it can be financial. Most actors tend to sign six or seven-year contracts when they first sign up for a network show, and this is why you often seen people depart at around this time.

We’re going to miss both Cisco and the MANY versions of Wells on this show. They brought a lot to The Flash over the years and whenever the series does end, it’s our hope that it gets some sort of proper send-off with a lot of familiar faces stopping by. While we’ve seen some other great renditions of the Reverse-Flash (with Matt Letscher taking it on over on Legends of Tomorrow), we think that Earth-1 Harrison Wells, possessed Eobard Thawne, will always be one of the most memorable. That scene where he temporarily kills Cisco may go down as one of the greatest ones in the history of the show.

