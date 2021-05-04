The Flash season 7 episode 9 spoilers: The search for Timeless Wells







We know that The Flash has been off the air for a while, so isn’t it nice to see it back in action? Beyond tonight’s new episode, season 7 episode 9 has a lot to deliver … and yes, that includes giving a big role to Timeless Wells.

Below, you can see the full synopsis for this episode (fittingly entitled “Timeless”) with more details on what lies ahead:

BARRY SEEKS OUT TIMELESS WELLS – After a devastating betrayal, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to Timeless Wells (Tom Cavanagh) for help. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) leads Team Citizen down a dangerous road in search of answers, and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) confides his biggest fear to Kamilla (guest star Victoria Park). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert (#709). Original airdate 5/11/2021

The first thing we want to share here is simply our jubilation that Tom Cavanagh continues to have a major role in this show. We honestly weren’t sure how they were going to continue to incorporate him after everything else that happened to the other versions of Wells. This is fun, and it almost represents a full-circle origin to how the season 1 version of Wells could’ve been prior to Harrison Wells stopping by.

We definitely do think that this is one of the crazier seasons on record, and that does open the door to PLENTY of mysteries as to how things are going to end. Personally, it’s our that this season continues to be a little weird and experimental, playing around with various forces before revealing a larger threat down the road. Ever since Eric Wallace took over as showrunner, we’ve appreciated the graphic-novel approach and the unpredictability that comes with it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flash right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flash season 7 episode 9?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! After doing that, remember to come back around — there are further updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







