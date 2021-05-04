NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale: Linda Hunt returning as Hetty!







We’ve been waiting to see Linda Hunt back on NCIS: Los Angeles for most of season 12, and now, it’s happening! Perhaps the more important news is that it’s actually going to be an on-screen appearance as opposed to being done from afar.

According to a report from TVLine, Hunt will be back for the upcoming finale later this month, and that should give her a chance to do some wonderful stuff alongside Renee Felice Smith as Nell. Remember that this character has stepped up to the plate ever since Hetty departed on a mysterious mission; she’s doubted that she could live up to the gravitas of her predecessor, but has found various ways to make that happen.

Speaking to the aforementioned publication, here is some of what showrunner R. Scott Gemmill had to say about getting Linda back around:

“It was just so great having Linda back on set, especially for her scenes with Renée [Felice Smith]. Hetty is such an important and almost mythical character to NCIS: Los Angeles, and fans are going to love seeing them together again.”

For those who are not aware, much of Linda’s absence from set this season has been out of an abundance of caution. She is more at risk for the virus than many of her younger co-stars and with that, many of her remote scenes have been shot outside her home. We do think there’s a chance she’s seen more in season 13, provided that she doesn’t retire altogether and venture off to an unknown destination. Given how on-and-off some Hetty appearances have been over the years, we think it’s fair to say that just about every possibility is currently on the table for the character. It’s certainly seemed for a while that Hetty could say farewell sooner rather than later.

