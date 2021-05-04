This Is Us season 5 episode 15 spoilers: Bachelor / Bachelorette parties!







We know that This Is Us is the sort of show with serious moments around every corner — but could they find a way to include some comedy? The upcoming May 18 episode carries with it the title of “Jerry 2.0” and on the surface, it looks as though a pre-wedding tradition will be at the center of everything for Kevin and Madison.

How can we not think that this is going to end badly? Isn’t there always some sort of terrible twist around the corner with this show?

The specific pre-wedding celebration at the heart of this episode (entitled “Jerry 2.0”) is the Bachelor and Bachelorette parties for Kevin and Madison. Does this suggest that their wedding is happening at the end of the season? We’re cautiously optimistic, but we’ve also learned to never expect anything is a 100% certainty.

Below, we’ve got the full This Is Us season 5 episode 15 synopsis with some other news as to what’s coming up next:

05/18/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kevin and Madison partake in their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties. TV-14

No matter what happens here, we are fairly certain that this episode is going to build right up to the finale. It’s honestly hard to imagine anything otherwise. We do still wonder if these two characters are meant to go the distance, especially with the writers not-so-subtly noting that some other exes, especially Sophie, are still out there. We also haven’t seen Madison appear at any point in the flash-forward … and that should give everyone pause.

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5 episode 15?

Do you think that Kevin and Madison will ultimately get married? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

