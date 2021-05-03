9-1-1 season 4 episode 12 spoilers: The mystery of a writer’s death







While we’re pretty sure that 9-1-1 season 4 episode 12 is going to be very-much dramatic for the characters themselves, we gotta say that on our end, it sounds rather fun. Where else are you going to see a story quite like this?

We don’t want to waste too much time setting up what’s coming; we’ll allow the 9-1-1 season 4 episode 12 synopsis to do some of the talking instead:

When a famous mystery writer dies, Athena, Bobby and the 118 respond to the chaos caused by a city-wide manhunt for buried treasure the author left behind in the all-new “Treasure Hunt” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 10 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-412) (TV-14 L, V)

We already have a good sense in our head of what we’re going to see play out here — basically, a ton of people acting like idiots. Anytime you put “buried treasure” out there and it’s super-public, of course everyone is going to drop what they’re doing and go off and look! This is going to lead to people getting hurt, and of course, that is going to lead to the 118 having to step in to ensure that there aren’t dozens of people who die. We just hope that this late author had at least the common sense to not send people directly to their deaths!

Of course, we imagine that there will be some fun and insightful personal moments scattered throughout this episode — it’s just not something we’ve got an altogether-clear picture of for the time being. Could that change with a promo tonight? We hope so, but the mystery writer story alone should make “Treasure Hunt” well worth the overall price of admission.

