Is All American new tonight on The CW? Season 3 episode 12 spoilers







Is All American new tonight on The CW? Within this piece, we’re bringing you an answer to this very question — plus, some major news about where the story is going from here.

We do have to kick this article off, alas, with the unfortunate news that there is no new installment tonight. What gives with that? It allows The CW to be careful with their scheduling, and also ensures that production’s able to get the necessary work done despite their late start. This network in particular is showing this year that they have no real problem programming in the summer. This used to be something that executives hated to do and yet now, this one is growing all the more comfortable with it.

As for what’s happening next story-wise, be prepared for All American to take a personal look at police brutality. In the end, this may prove to be one of their most important, powerful stories yet. (Tissues may be required, just so you know in advance.)

Below, we’ve got the full All American season 3 episode 12 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

TAKING A STAND – When the truth comes out, Laura (Monet Mazur) is furious and is left to face the consequences. Seeing everything going on, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) doesn’t want to sit on the sidelines and asks something of his teammates that could jeopardize the rest of their season. Billy (Taye Diggs) deals with something personal by himself, but after a conversation with his dad he realizes what has really happened. Meanwhile, Simone (guest star Geffri Maya) is worried about Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and turns to his friends for help. Greta Onieogou, Cody Christian, Bre-Z and Karimah Westbrook also star. Crystle Roberson directed the episode written by Lorna Osunsanmi. (#312). Original airdate 5/17/2021

The promo gives you an even larger sense of this, as Spencer and some of his teammates work to have their voices heard. This is about saving lives, and it is a platform that every single one of them wants to take seriously.

