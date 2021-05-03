Mayans MC season 4 renewal confirmed; co-creator reacts







As you prepare for the end of season 3, you can rest easy knowing that a Mayans MC season 4 is officially on the way!

Today, FX confirmed that the motorcycle drama / Sons of Anarchy follow-up will be back for more, which is a nice feather in its cap given all of the challenges it faced over the past year and a half. First, co-creator Kurt Sutter was dismissed, which led to fellow creator Elgin James taking the reins fully on the series. It also had to contend with an extended hiatus due to the global health crisis. The live ratings for season 3 were down versus past years, but that may be a symptom of more people opting to watch it after the fact. This is also a show that typically airs in the fall, so it’s a little bit of a detour having it air at this time of the year.

In a statement, Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment had the following to say about bringing the show back:

“Elgin James, his creative collaborators, this incredible cast and crew delivered on another epic season of Mayans M.C. … Through three seasons, Mayans has told stories that resonate well beyond the border where the club thrives and survives, inviting fans inside their world and giving them a seat at the table.”

Meanwhile, James went on to add the following:

“I am deeply indebted to everyone at FX and 20th for allowing us to continue to tell the stories of the characters that Kurt and I created and whom our cast and crew took to new heights in season 3. In season 4 we look forward to diving deeper into each character’s truths, exploring the danger of the combustible world they inhabit, and for each writer, cast member and crew to stake out our place as storytellers.”

FX noted that the plan is to premiere season 4 at some point in 2022; fingers crossed this means that there isn’t too long of a wait coming on the horizon.

Related – Check out some other news pertaining to Mayans MC

What do you think about Mayans MC being renewed for a season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to come back for some other news. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







