Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14 photo: Erin’s latest challenge







Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14 is poised to arrive on CBS this Friday, and it seems like there will be another big story for Erin. However, it may not be one that is readily apparent on the surface.

Heck, as of late you may have questioned if the show was giving Bridget Moynahan’s character enough. She’s been pretty quiet ever since the return of Jack to the show, and we wonder if we’ll get a little bit of that storyline through the rest of the season. What does appear clear is that Friday’s episode will put her in a pretty familiar position: Working to collaborate with Anthony, which probably means dealing with a little bit of conflict. The photo above shows at least one said discussion with the character, as she has a rather-bemused reaction to whatever he is saying. (The CBS press site credits Anthony as being in the picture, just in case you’re wondering if that is really the character or not.)

So what is at the core of this storyline? It involved organized crime, or at least Anthony being mistaken as a part of it. The two could be in the midst of some conflict as to how to proceed with it. There’s also a chance that the two are planning some sort of special operation to use Anthony as bait. Erin has been in a position for most of the season where she’s had to almost prove herself to the new District Attorney, even though she’s equally qualified for that gig. If Anthony’s case of mistaken identity can lead to some headline-making arrests, we gotta think that Erin is going to jump at that.

No matter where this story goes, Erin and Anthony are one of the best dynamic duos in all of Blue Bloods. We’re always going to be psyched to see where their story goes.

