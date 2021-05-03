The Good Doctor season 5 renewal confirmed at ABC!







While we gear up for the remaining episodes of The Good Doctor, there is no reason to worry about its long-term future.

Today, ABC confirmed that they are bringing the Freddie Highmore drama back for an additional batch of episodes, which is certainly a cause for celebration. It continues to be interesting and captivating year after year, with Lea’s pregnancy being one of the big surprises that we never saw coming at this point.

While overall the show’s live ratings are down year-to-year by a pretty decent margin, there are a few things to consider here. For starters, The Good Doctor performs very well in streaming/DVR ratings, and also has a huge internationally following. The show is based on a popular Korean series, and also features a notable star in Freddie Highmore. From almost the very start, this felt like one of those shows that was primed to make it at least to a season 6, and we’ll have to see precisely where things go from there. (Obviously, it will be up to the powers-that-be over at the network to make that season 6 happen.)

There are still multiple episodes of The Good Doctor season 4 still to come this season, but unfortunately, you’re going to be waiting a little while to see them. The next new episode airs in a week on May 10, and that will build us up towards the end of the season.

For the time being, let’s just hope that Lea and Shaun have a happy, healthy baby, and that this season ends in a way that so many of us can feel happy about. Personally, we’re still not 100% over what happened to Dr. Melendez and aren’t quite sure we will be anytime soon.

What do you think about The Good Doctor being renewed for a season 5?

Where do you want to see the story go from here?

