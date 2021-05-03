NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 16 promo: Invisible suits ahead?







Based on what we’re seeing already about NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 16, one thing feels clear: This kinda feels like sci-fi. The story of “Signs of Change” is one of those that could actually be possible, even if it sounds completely insane on the surface.

What are we talking about in particular? The technology that Sam, Callen, and the rest of the team are desperate to protect. They are basically looking to keep exoskeleton suits out of the wrong hands — Fatima suggests that these suits could make you invisible out in the field! We have a hard time thinking that you’d vantage straight into thin air, but even if these give you even the slightest tactical advantage, it’s clear as to how they could be dangerous.

There are parts of this operation that we could see being straight-up what you would expect from NCIS: Los Angeles as a show. After all, the heart of this story could revolve revolve around watching these characters both trying to stop bad guys, while also working to protect someone with intimate knowledge of the technology. The latter in particular here seems to be the responsibility of Kensi and Deeks.

By the end of this episode, though, we hope that this case evolves into something more — something that could be a little bit long-lasting! Since we are close to the end of the season at this point, we’d love to see the show continue to evolve leading up to a big conclusion. We’re even more excited about whatever that is given the fact that there is already a season 13 renewal. We have to think that some major players from earlier this season will come back before everything is 100% said and done.

Related – Be sure to score some other updates when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles

What do you most want to see on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 16?

How do you think this season is going to eventually conclude? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







