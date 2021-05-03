Is Law & Order: SVU getting another spin-off in For the Defense?







Earlier this year, Law & Order: SVU managed to get a new spin-off in Organized Crime starring Christopher Meloni. Now, another one about the other side of courtroom battles is set to come on the air!

Today, NBC confirmed that a new offshoot entitled Law & Order: For the Defense has been given a series order. The idea of this show is pretty simple: Showing what it is like for the defense to represent the accused. There is so much to be mined here, whether it be protecting those who are innocent or trying to handle clients who are clearly guilty. Where does your morality lie in all of this? Carol Mendelsohn of CSI fame will be behind the scenes as the showrunner, and of course Dick Wolf will be on board as an executive producer. Here is what he had to say in a statement:

“This new show is exciting for me personally … We spent the last 30 years on shows that played offense. Now it will be great to play defense and being able to do it with Carol is an honor and an opportunity for both of us to do television that hasn’t been done before.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, added the following:

“We can’t wait to bring audiences the latest chapter of Law & Order, which will explore a different angle of the criminal justice system … We’re excited about Dick Wolf’s perpetually thought-provoking approach as well his collaboration with Carol Mendelsohn, who we have been eager to do a series with for a long time.”

It remains to be seen whether or not For the Defense will be introduced in an episode of SVU or Organized Crime over the next year, but that’s the assumption we would make. It just makes the most sense to capitalize on the viewers you already have!

What do you think about Law & Order as a franchise adding For the Defense?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







