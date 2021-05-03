Succession season 3 spoilers: True Blood alum Alexander Skarsgard joins!







Just in case you needed another reason to be excited for Succession season 3, how about Alexander Skarsgard getting on board?

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, the True Blood alum is going to be playing a “confrontational tech founder” by the name of Lukas Matsson. This comes off of the actor’s very successful turn on Big Little Lies, and it serves as yet another reminder that this network is a pretty comfortable place for him.

Now that we’ve learned a little bit more about this Lukas character, here’s another question to ponder over: Whose side will he be on? All signs suggest that this upcoming season will be an all-out war within the Roy family. Kendall took a big step out against his father at the end of season 2, working to seize a little bit of power and also get revenge over a lifetime’s worth of terrible treatment. Of course, Logan Roy is not going down without a fight and he’ll probably spend a lot of time scrambling to get as many different resources as possible.

Our hope is that Succession season 3 will be on the air a little later this year. Given that the health crisis already took it away from us for a long time, we really don’t want to wait any longer to see the show back on the air. Can we go ahead and have it as soon as possible? It’s one of the best dramas on TV and yet, at the same time it’s stuffed full of comedy and ridiculous, over-the-top satire to boot.

The biggest surprise of all in Skarsgard’s casting is simply this: Succession has shied away from big names for the most part. Consider this an exception rather than the rule.

