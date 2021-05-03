





Tonight on When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 11, it was clear from the get-go that there was a lot going on. Take, for example, Elizabeth struggling with the arrival of an inspector challenging her decisions at school. Meanwhile, Carson was struggling with what to do when it comes to his relationship with Faith, and that’s without even getting into the love triangle.

Ultimately, Nathan was preoccupied for a little while in this episode because of Jesse. His disappearance led to a lot of people in Hope Valley mobilizing, and of course, Nathan was the person best qualified to leave the charge. Is Aren Buchholz leaving the show? We have no firm update on the subject right now, but we’re doing our best to be optimistic on the subject. This story was still left hanging at the end of the episode — go ahead and consider it one of those questions that will need to be answered in the finale. We’re just surprised, honesty, that this story wasn’t wrapped up given everything else happening here.

As for Elizabeth the teacher, she tried her best to convince the powers-that-be that she was capable of teaching both Angela Canfield and her other students. She didn’t want Angela to be discriminated against because of her disability and we more than understand that. The unfortunate thing at the moment is not knowing where this story is going to go, and whether or not the school will shut down.

Oh, and before we wrap things up, what about that cliffhanger? Lucas visited Elizabeth to “set her free,” thinking that she had feelings elsewhere for Nathan and he didn’t want to let something linger if it wasn’t entirely there. We’re not sure she feels ready to let him go, though, and this could be the impetus for whatever we get a chance to see moving forward.

Rest assured, we’re more than ready for the finale, for Jesse to be okay, and for Elizabeth’s final choice.

