NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 14 spoilers: Can Sasha be stopped?







Next week on NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 14, you’re going to have a little bit of everything — drama, romance, and action! With this being the final season of the show, it only makes sense that the writers would want to throw in as much stuff as possible.

What’s the most important thing entering the hour? It has to be Pride trying to stop Sasha. Despite whatever personal history that these two characters have, he recognizes who she is and what she’s capable of doing. It’s all-systems-go for Scott Bakula’s character, and it’s probably hard to balance this and also making a big decision about a wedding coming around the bend.

For a few more pieces of info now about the road ahead, we suggest that you see the full NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 14 synopsis:

“Illusions” – As Pride directs the team to link Sasha to the recent attacks in New Orleans, he must help Connor come to terms with who his mother really is. Also, Carter and Tammy search for a stolen highly trained military dog, and Pride and Rita make an important decision about their wedding, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, May 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

At this point, our feeling is that the rest of this season will be about Sasha to some degree. Given that she’s such a memorable Big Bad with this show, it’d be a bummer to cut down this story and then try to pivot towards something else at the last-second. Also, Callie Thorne is the sort of actress you’d want to keep around for as long as possible.

Beyond the main story, we’ll admit that we’re excited for what’s next with Carter and Tammy — we’re just going to live in a world where the two of them find that dog since otherwise, we’ll be depressed the rest of the week.

