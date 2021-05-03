Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? ‘Brave Heart’ preparation







Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Within this piece, we’re going to offer up an answer to that question — plus, prepare for the next episode!

We don’t want to waste any time here before giving you the good news: The Nathan Fillion drama is back on the air tonight! You’re going to have a chance to see a story coming up in “Brave Heart” that is going to push everyone to the limit. As you would expect just based on that title alone, Nolan and some of the other cops are going to be facing challenges in every direction. (We still wonder if this is a reference to the movie.)

For a few more hints on what’s coming now, check out the full synopsis below:

“Brave Heart” – After rushing his son, Henry, to the hospital following his collapse, Nolan is reunited with his ex-wife, Sarah, and they must come together to help their son. Meanwhile, Detective Lopez discovers “La Fiera” is in the same hospital and wants to find out exactly why on “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, MAY 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The real big-ticket surprise entering tonight’s episode is the presence of Bones star Emily Deschanel, who had an especially big role to play as Nolan’s ex. It’s some inspired casting, given that Bones and Castle are each considered sacred to all big-time crime TV fans out there. Who doesn’t love the chance to see Emily and Nathan work together? We’re also hoping that this could lead to a few more appearances down the road.

Of course, it’s also worth noting now that we are in the home stretch of this season! It’s only a matter of time until we reach the finale … and we absolutely hope that’s not the end of the road.

