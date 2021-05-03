The Nevers episode 5 spoilers: A pending execution?







Following tonight’s new episode, it makes sense to be curious about The Nevers episode 5. Couldn’t this episode have more danger than ever? It certainly feels that way, largely due to what’s happening with a potential execution and also new differences between the characters.

At this point in the season, we’re far enough in to know who everyone is. With that in mind, we can dig a little deeper now and figure out what makes everyone tick. This is a show with a rather-large cast and with that in mind, there’s SO much room to explore. We, of course, say this not knowing whether or not the show is coming back for another season. They have to make the most of the time they have.

Below, we’ve got the full The Nevers episode 5 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

As the city buzzes with anticipation over a pending execution, Penance grapples with a moral calling at odds with Amalia’s plan; with the two women at a crossroads, the Orphans must decide whom to follow.

Here’s the bad news…

Did enthusiasm wane for The Nevers after the first two episodes? When looking at the live ratings, there is at least some cause for concern.

Overall, episode 3 ended up generating around 448,000 viewers, which is a pretty significant drop from episode 2. Is it true that the majority of viewers aren’t watching the show live? Sure, but we do tend to think live ratings are at least a slight litmus test to the enthusiasm that is out there. After all, if you are checking a show like this out, shouldn’t you be wanting to do so right away?

Rest assured that the performance of The Nevers is definitely something we’ll continue to track for the rest of the season — or at least until its future is a little more clear.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Nevers episode 5?

