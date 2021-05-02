The Equalizer episode 8 spoilers: Who’s suspicious of Robin?







There are a number of things that make Robyn McCall fantastic as the title character on The Equalizer. One of them is obviously her fantastic ability to solve problems, but there’s something fun about the mystery all around her. She’s got that sort of comic-book hero quality in how she has to work from the shadows, and sooner or later, people in her life are going to raise questions.

Over the course of episode 8 (entitled “Lifeline”) next week, you’re going to see Queen Latifah’s character tackle some of those very things. What can she do to keep Aunt Vi at bay, and will she better to find a better work/life balance to ensure nobody is the wiser? That is something that she’s going to have to figure out over time.

In the event you want some more insight on what’s to come, we suggest that you check out the full The Equalizer episode 8 synopsis below:

“Lifeline” – An overseas call for help from the daughter of McCall’s deceased CIA mentor forces McCall, Mel and Harry to work remotely to aid the conflict journalist as she’s pursued by a hit squad in France. Also, Aunt Vi becomes suspicious when McCall skips out on another family night for work, on THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, May 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We do think that there are going to be some surprises in Robyn’s personal life before we get to the end of this season; there almost has to be! Just think about it this way — there are only three more episodes and while you want season 2 to have the same soul as season 1, you also want to ensure you’re not just repeating yourself. It’s best for you to be able to have some sort of healthy balance figured out here between something old and something totally brand-new.

