Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Meat: The Legends’







Based on what we’re hearing already about Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 2, signs point towards it being a blast. How in the world could it not be? We’re gearing up for a story entitled “Meat: The Legends” that will feature more timeline-travel, but also the biggest theme of the season front and center: Aliens. We don’t know how the show is able to continue to find ways to make time-travel weird and wacky, but they pull it off!

This time around, though, the mission to clear up the timeline is more personal than ever. Ava, Mick, and everyone else is working to find Sara, who is probably not going to just sit around and wait to be rescued. She could eventually be on a collision course with the rest of the Legends, but it’s to be seen precisely how long that takes.

For a few more specifics on season 6 episode 2, be sure to check out the official synopsis below:

WHO’S HUNGRY – With Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) on board, Ava hopes that her special abilities will help lead them to locate the Aliens spread out on the timeline, which could ultimately lead them to Sara (Caity Lotz.) The Legends soon find themselves tracking an Alien in 1950s San Bernadino and having to figure out what is making the town go on a feeding frenzy. Zari (Tala Ashe) lets Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) know she is ready to use the Totem, but Behrad isn’t ready to share it, causing tension between them. Meanwhile, after crash landing, Sara tries to figure out a plan and runs into none other than Amelia Earhart who could be her ticket home. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Matt Ryan, Adam Tsekham, Jes Macallan and Olivia Swann also star. Rachel Talalaly directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Morgan Faust (602). Original airdate 5/9/2021.

Getting to know Spooner is one of the things we’re the most excited about in the early going, largely because newcomers to this show often bring different energies and relationships. Not all of them have worked over the years, but we’re pretty hopeful for good things here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 2?

