Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? Season 7 episode 13 hopes







Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS, and are we finally at the end of what has been a super-long hiatus? To the surprise of no one, we’ve got further news within!

The first thing we should do here, though, is go ahead and celebrate! The Scott Bakula drama is finally on the air again after the long hiatus, and there’s clearly going to be a lot to discuss here. Think along the lines of what happens following the big Connor reveal. It’s the sort of thing that could lead to Pride’s entire life shifting and changing like never before.

For a few more details about tonight’s new episode overall, be sure to check out the full NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 13 synopsis:

“Choices” –The team investigates the deadly bar bombing and impending criminal turf war involving Sasha Broussard. Also, while Pride must come to terms with having Connor in his life, Carter and Hannah work to define their new relationship, on “NCIS: NEW ORLEANS,” Sunday, May 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

If you do want to get a larger look inside this episode, we also have something for you to check out within! The attached sneak peek brings you firmly into the world of Loretta Wade, and allows you a good chance to see more of what’s going on in Pride’s head. He’s talking over with her the news about Connor and whether or not there is a larger game at play here.

Ultimately, we do at least think that Wade will do a good job of calming Pride’s head a little bit. The two are longtime friends and they’ve gone through a lot; heck, this isn’t even the first surprise when it comes to Dwayne and his family.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans

What do you want to see on NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 13?

Are you thrilled to have a new episode, even if it’s a reminder that the end is near? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you check that out, remember to come back around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

