





Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS after a pretty long hiatus? If you’re wanting an answer to that question, we’ve got you. Of course, to go along with that, we’ve also got a peek into the future!

We should start this piece off, though, with some very-good news: The crime drama is finally back! A new installment entitled “Imposter Syndrome” is slated to air at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time and based on the sneak peek below, Nell could be feeling like an imposter herself. She still has some doubts as to whether or not she’s the right person to fill Hetty’s shoes, and she’s even struggling to come through some of her paper records. Linda Hunt’s character was not a fan of digitizing everything, which does make a good bit of sense. For starters, it makes them less vulnerable to hackers; also, it makes them easier to destroy if the situation calls on it.

So while Nell does have her doubts about taking on her responsibilities here, it’s clear that she does have someone on her side in Callen. Within the sneak peek below he does his best in order to comfort her, making it clear that he’s got her back and she is capable of doing this job. We don’t think Hetty chose her because she was the only decent candidate; there’s something that she’s always seen in her that makes her worthy of taking this on.

Nell is not going to be only character in this episode dealing with questions of identity; heck, a big part of the case-of-the-week story is going to revolve around the concept of deep-fakes. These are becoming increasingly and unfortunately common, with them being used in order to present a false narrative of certain events.

