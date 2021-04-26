NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 15 promo: Who’s after the team?







After an extended hiatus NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 15 is poised to air on Sunday, and rest assured, the stakes will be high. We’ve seen the team in many precarious situations over the years, but there are reasons why this one stands out.

What’s one of the biggest ones? It’s as simple as the fact that Sam, Callen, and the rest of the squad can’t communicate with each other. Their communications are compromised, and that leads to a couple of big questions.

Who is behind this? – There are multiple adversaries who are on our mind right now, but in the end, Kessler is the one we are the most worried about. From the moment that he went in the wind earlier this season, it was clear that he would find a way back when he was ready. This could be the beginning of a far more sinister plan.

How is the team going to communicate? – Let’s just say that they may have to get creative, whether it be them using code, working in-person with each other, or simply trusting their own instincts. We’re sure that Nell and some others will try to contain the situation from afar but in the end, there is no guarantee that this is going to work.

Go ahead and consider this episode the beginning of a much larger arc to close out the season. It’s one that will conclude via an epic finale and from there, we’re hoping that the story will bleed over to a season 13. (Isn’t it nice to know already that the show is coming back? We’d like to think so, and hopefully the writers crafted their finale thinking that there would be more down the road.)

