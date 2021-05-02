Snowfall season 5: Is work being done already behind the scenes?







If you’re like us, then you are very-much excited to see Snowfall season 5 arrive on FX — even though you’re going to be waiting a LONG time.

With that being said, isn’t it nice to know already that some work is being done behind the scenes? In a recent post on Twitter, executive producer Leonard Chang shared a Zoom screenshot of the writers and staff for the upcoming season, meaning that work is already being down to formulate the story. Given the timing of the season 5 renewal, this shouldn’t come as all that much of a shock. The network clearly wants to ensure that there are some more episodes on the air sooner rather than later; we don’t think they’ll be coming this year, but there should be a smaller hiatus between season 4 and 5 than we had between season 3 and 4. (Of course, the hiatus this time was largely due to the global health crisis.)

When season 5 does premiere, odds are that the story is going to begin right away with some resolution of some of the big season 4 loose ends. Take, for example, whether or not Teddy killed Alton after tracking him down. Another big question marks is the status of Franklin’s empire, given the fact that Jerome and Louie seem to be out on it and Leon is reluctantly taking part. Will he be working with Gustavo long-term, or are we going to see Teddy back up? If Franklin learns that Teddy killed his father, we imagine that this is going to open up another can of worms altogether…

