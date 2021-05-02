Line of Duty season 7: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?







Following tonight’s all-important finale, will there be a Line of Duty season 7 at BBC One? Or, is the more realistic expectation that the show ends up getting canceled? As you would expect, we have a few different things to break down within.

Let’s begin here just by sharing the facts: Technically, there is no season 7 renewal at the time of this writing. That doesn’t mean that the show is ending, but the folks over at BBC One have clearly not announced some of their long-term intentions as of yet. The series is a ratings phenomenon, with it drawing more viewers than any other show has in years. When you just think about that alone, it’s a no-brainer for the network to bring it back so long as the producers and the cast are interested in coming back. There’s always going to be a new mystery that the creative team can take on, so you really don’t have all that much to worry about there.

With this in mind, let’s now look at another all-important question here: When in the world Line of Duty could actually return with season 7. As you probably know at this point, there is no immediate hurry when it comes to bringing British dramas back on the air. We’ve seen there be breaks of as small as a year, but as large as a couple of years in the past. With the global health crisis in its waning stages, we do think there’s a chance to get a Line of Duty season 7 together for 2022; however, we’re not one to rush things along. Get a great story together, and then make sure it has the proper time to marinate.

Don’t be surprised, as well, if the BBC wastes almost no time at all announcing a season 7 renewal. With a show this successful, you really have no reason to wait at all.

