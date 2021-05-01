The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 4 spoilers: June, Janine’s plan







You are going to be waiting until Wednesday to check out The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 4, but what can you expect during it? Think in terms of June and Janine trying to figure out their next move.

Here’s a quick reminder of where the two are now: They’ve managed to escape Aunt Lydia and their potential, horrific new place in society, but they’re now on the run once more. To go along with that, they no longer have numbers around them after all the brutal episode 3 deaths. They are very much on their own in a place that wants nothing other than pain and suffering for them.

To better prepare you now for this upcoming episode (entitled "Milk"), check out the official synopsis

June takes a harrowing journey with Janine, trying to escape Gilead, as Janine remembers a stressful experience in her past. In Toronto, Serena tries to manipulate Rita, who seeks advice from Moira.

What can June do outside of Gilead? We would presume her goal would be the same, but she may feel at this point better off bringing more forces into the area rather than trying to overtake the Commanders from within. Time will tell…

The Serena storyline will be fascinating to watch unfold, mostly because we’re going to watch someone who recently discovered she was pregnant! It’s not a reveal we expected, and honestly, Serena probably feels the same and there’s a lot to process there, especially when it comes to her relationship with Fred.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 4?

