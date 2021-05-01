Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14 promo: Danny gets confronted!







Next week, Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14 will be bringing you all the drama — how can it not with the final so close? This is the last story before the two-hour finale event and from start to finish, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for some fireworks.

For this particular episode (entitled “The New You”), some of the fireworks may be coming courtesy of Danny Reagan. In the promo below, you can see escalating tensions between Donnie Wahlberg’s character and an onlooker with a phone. The man refused to give Danny his phone, and it’s a sign of the rampant distrust for police that is out there.

It seems like one of the big stories within this episode comes via Garrett, who makes some public comments that only inflame tensions within the NYPD. It’s enough that it makes Frank demand that he retract some of his comments, but it remains to be seen if he will. Whatever blowback that comes from these comments could directly impact cops working the street — that could be the impetus for whatever we’re seeing with Danny in this episode, let alone some other characters all across the board. Our hope is that over the course of this episode, you’re going to see at least some resolution for this story and relationships can cool off a little.

As for Danny, we know that he’s going to have his hands full. In addition to dealing with this guy and his phone, he’s got another case coming around the bend that will push him and Baez. Throughout this episode, you’re going to see a community on edge and whether or not the Reagans will be able to keep some element of peace. We know that they are well-meaning, but that doesn’t always mean that they come to the perfect solutions. Episodes of Blue Bloods can be complicated, but wouldn’t you say the same about life?

