Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, May 1, 2021?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, and is the show looking to kick off May with a bang? Of course, we’ve got a LOT to discuss within this piece!

We’d obviously love for there to be something else to discuss and enjoy later tonight … but it’s just not happening. Tonight marks the final week of the show’s latest hiatus, with the plan now being for SNL to return with new installments on May 8.

Here’s where things get a little more controversial: The plan to have Elon Musk host on that date. The decision has already been met with a lot of blowback, and there are even some cast members who don’t feel seemingly thrilled by it. It’s not a controversy on the level that Donald Trump hosting was, but it’s clear that a lot of people would’ve preferred more of a traditional host like an actor or a former cast member.

(For those looking to get more familiarity, Miley Cyrus will be the musical guest — she’s hosted and performed in the past, and we’d be shocked if she doesn’t turn up during at least a few sketches over the course of the hour.)

If you don’t love the idea of Musk hosting, here’s the one silver lining we can give you: Next week is not the finale. We feel like for the final show Lorne Michaels and company will choose someone with a near-universal approval rating, whether it be a big star or at least someone who has hosted multiple times in the past. You want to go out for the season in a crowd-pleasing way, mostly because it gives you more to look forward to down the road in the fall. (It’s far too early to have a premiere date for next season.)

