The Last Kingdom season 5 will be final one on Netflix; EP reacts







After five epic seasons, it looks like the journey of Uhtred, son of Uhtred on The Last Kingdom will be coming to a close.

Today, Netflix confirmed (via Deadline) that they will be ending the adaptation of the popular book series with the upcoming season. Production is currently underway, and while there is no firm premiere date yet, we’re hoping for something over the next twelve months. We know that it can often take time to produce this show, and much like every other production out there it took time to get things up and running again amidst the global health crisis.

Want to get our most-recent review for The Last Kingdom now? Then watch our take on the season 4 finale below! After you do that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess for all sorts of other TV discussions.

In a new statement, executive producer Nigel Marchant had the following to say about the final-season announcement:

“With such a loyal fanbase, we’re excited to give viewers a chance to follow Uhtred on the next stage of his epic quest, where not everyone survives.”

This season of The Last Kingdom should offer some closure on Uhtred’s journey — while there are more books out there that the series will not be able to adapt, it’s not all that unusual for the TV version to make an early exit. Remember that Poldark ended up ending its run on the BBC even though there were more stories that theoretically could be told. You have to make the best of the seasons that you have; it’s hard to grasp precisely why a streaming service like Netflix keeps or cancels some of their shows, but in general, they don’t tend to have shows that last longer than five or six years. (Orange is the New Black is more of the exception here than the rule.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Last Kingdom right now

What do you think about The Last Kingdom season 5 being the final one?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After doing that, remember to keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







