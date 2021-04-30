MacGyver series finale: Will there be a cliffhanger?







Tonight on CBS, it’s here (and here far too soon) — the MacGyver series finale. Does that terminology mean that the show is gone forever? Not necessarily. Remember that Criminal Minds was recently revived by Paramount+ after its end and with a franchise so popular, we certainly wouldn’t want to see it gone forever.

Yet, we are entering tonight with the philosophy that this could be the end of the road. We’ve had a fantastic five seasons full of fun, emotional, and adventure … and tonight could be it. The sneak peek below gives you a small sense of what’s coming courtesy of the nanotracker storyline, something that has been present for the past several weeks.

What we are left to wonder beyond anything in the preview is simply this: Whether or not this episode will end in a totally satisfying way. MacGyver is MacGyver, so we certainly think that we’re in for an entertaining hour. Are all the loose ends tied up? That’s where we are a little more unsure. Remember that the cancellation of the show by CBS long after the finale was first put together, and we’re not sure there was enough time to craft a proper end to the whole series.

In the end, what this means is that you may have to imagine your own perfect end to the series in the event that it ends with a cliffhanger or some other uncertainty. That could serve as fuel to those who want to see the show back. Our thinking is that no matter what happens, we’ll continue to imagine Mac, Riley, Bozer, Russ, Desi, and Matty all working together in order to solve the problems of the world. The Phoenix Foundation are the underground heroes — they don’t always get credit, but they deliver results and keep on fighting day after day.

