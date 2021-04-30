Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? ‘Fallen Heroes’ expectations







Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are you looking for some more information on the Reagans entering “Fallen Heroes”? rest assured; we’ve got you covered within this piece!

Let’s begin, though, by sharing what is a generous helping of good news today! After all, the crime drama is coming back with the aforementioned episode, and it could be one of the biggest tests we’ve seen for the Jamie – Frank relationship. Also, Eddie is going to have an exciting storyline of her own, and Danny may have to put his personal bias to the side in order to resolve a murder. For a few more details, be sure to read the full Blue Bloods season 11 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Fallen Heroes” – Jamie faces official reprimand from Frank when he refuses to explain why he contests the arrest report of a fellow officer assaulted in the field, a rising rookie with allies in City Hall. Also, Danny and Baez clash when their lead suspect for the murder of a legendary comedy club owner is one of Danny’s favorite standup comedians, and Eddie balks after she agrees to an undercover assignment for Anthony then learns his informant is Don Voorhees (James Le Gros), a former corrupt parole officer she and Jamie arrested, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 30 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Just in case you want even more insight on tonight’s episode, all you gotta do is watch the sneak peek below! Here, you can see Anthony and Eddie go back-and-forth over the undercover assignment; he clearly wants to give it to her, but after her concerns, he does suddenly wonder if that is the right move. Rest assured, this will be a fun story to watch out for, especially since these two are such an unconventional duo.

