Young Rock, Kenan renewed for season 2 by NBC







As of right now, you no longer have to worry about the future of Young Rock or Kenan over at NBC. After all, both shows have been renewed for a season 2!

Today, the network confirmed these season 2 renewals, with NBCUniversal president of scripted programming Lisa Katz having the following to say:

“It has been a true joy to watch Dwayne Johnson and Kenan Thompson on NBC every week and see families connect with their relatable, entertaining and heartwarming stories … We’re thrilled to renew both of these shows for another season and can’t wait to see more from Dwayne, Kenan and the incredibly talented casts and producing teams behind each of them.”

We can’t say that we’re shocked at all about Young Rock being renewed, given that the Dwayne Johnson origin story did a good job of keeping and developing an audience over the course of the season. With that being said, we’re a little more surprised about Kenan. The ratings for Thompson’s sitcom weren’t exactly stellar but ultimately, our guess is that NBC wants to lean into Peacock to boost the numbers plus also rely on the star’s name recognition. Because he is a huge part of their world thanks to Saturday Night Live, they will probably continue to push this show at every turn. Kenan had a long road to getting on the air in general, as it was originally planned for the 2019-20 season before it underwent some retooling and aired at midseason.

As for when both of these shows will premiere in the 2021-22 season, we’ll have to wait and see — the official fall schedule is going to be revealed when NBC holds their official upfront presentation at some point in May. It will probably look somewhat similar to the scaled-back schedule reveal that they did last year. We don’t imagine there will be that much pizzazz given what is happening in the real world.

