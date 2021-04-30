Big Brother Canada 9 spoilers: Who won final four HoH?







Who won the final four HoH within the Big Brother Canada 9 house? It goes without saying that this one is pivotal. While it doesn’t give you all the power alone in terms of who you get to evict, it does at least guarantee your spot in the final three. That means that you’re just a couple of final HoH wins away from getting to be there in front of the jury at the end of the season.

So what can we tell you about this competition? Go ahead and consider this piece your source for updates! Obviously, we hope that the winner is revealed on the show itself.

For some more Big Brother Canada video interviews, check out our latest chat with Jedson below! After you will do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other discussions.

We’ll admit that we started to get skeptical about learning who the winner was during the episode at around 9:45 p.m. Eastern, when we still hadn’t seen the eviction vote play out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada right now

What do you want to see happen from here in the Big Brother Canada 9 house?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, be sure to keep coming back for all sorts of additional news. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







