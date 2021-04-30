Last Man Standing season 8 episode 18 spoilers: A tale about yoga







Are you curious to learn a little more about Last Man Standing season 8 episode 18? We’re closing in on the end of the season and with that, you could say that the story will start building towards an endgame.

Are we going to get there entirely in the episode entitled “Yoga and Boo-Boo”? The answer is probably not. We could see some more groundwork laid towards the series finale, but the story seems to be more about just providing some comedy and putting some characters out of their element. That is especially the case when you’re thinking about Mike Baxter, the man who has been in numerous fish-out-of-water situations over the years.

Below, we’ve got the full Last Man Standing season 8 episode 18 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

After Mike’s doctor recommends that he start stretching, Mike uses Chuck’s injury as an excuse to get out of yoga with Vanessa. Meanwhile, Kristin and Ryan and Mandy and Kyle each believe the other couple is jealous of their relationship in the all-new “Yoga and Boo-Boo” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, May 6 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-918) (TV-PG D, L)

If there is one part of this story that could be tied to the endgame, it is Mike spending some time at the doctor. It’s a reminder that the character is getting older and because of that, he has to think about what the rest of his life will look like. We don’t think that the remainder of this final season is going to focus on this by any means, but it is going to be a part of the show’s endgame still. That includes the future of Outdoor Man and how that could be incorporated into some of the other stories.

