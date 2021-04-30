Manifest season 3 episode 7, 8 spoilers: Another two-hour event ahead







Are you curious to learn about Manifest season 7 next week? What about episode 8 beyond that? Rest assured, we’ve got news on both episodes next week! It’s another two-hour affair and we’re sure that once more, there are going to be a lot of jaw-dropping reveals. This is, after all, woven into the fabric of what this show is, and this year, it seems like the surprises are going to come sooner rather than later.

We don’t want to beat around the bush here — let’s just go ahead and share the synopses for both of these episodes below…

Season 3 episode 7, “Precious Cargo” – 05/06/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Mick questions Ben’s developing relationship with Eureka. A new adversarial group suspicious of Ben takes drastic measures to gain answers. Saanvi proves her worth through a scientific breakthrough. Angelina reaches a breaking point. TV-PG

Season 3 episode 8, “Destination Unknown” – 05/06/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : As Mick and Ben join forces to aid a desperate Flight 828 passenger, Saanvi grapples with a discovery at Eureka, and the burden of secrecy that comes with it. Grace and Angelina’s bond deepens. A maturing Cal enlists Zeke’s help in a personal matter. TV-14

One of the things that these two episodes could focus on is how you continue to live while also having this passenger status. It’s not an easy thing to have dangling around you, to put it mildly. For someone like Cal, it’s especially hard given that he’s still trying to grow up and understand who he is as a person. Someone like Zeke could be important to him as a mentor figure, and a role model that he could talk to other than his dad Ben.

