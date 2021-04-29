Is Law & Order: SVU, Organized Crime new tonight on NBC?







Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? What about its brand-new companion show in Law & Order: Organized Crime? There are of course a few things to get to within this article.

Let’s start things off, though, by sharing some of the bad news — unfortunately, there is no installment on the air for EITHER show. NBC has opted instead to air a two-hour block of Manifest opposite the NFL Draft tonight, and the crime dramas will be off the air for a little while longer after that. How long? Think in terms of Thursday, May 13, which is when you’re going to see an epic crossover involving BOTH shows. This is a chance for Benson and Stabler to collaborate on a case that is deeply personal for Benson, and one that may have been a part of the show in the past had it not been for the onset of the global health crisis.

If you do now want to get a few more details on what the future holds, we suggest that you take a look at the synopses for both shows below…

SVU season 22 episode 13, “Trick-Rolled at the Moulin” – 05/13/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The SVU search for three women suspected of drugging and robbing wealthy men. The case leads to personal connections for both Benson and Kat. Guest starring Tamara Tunie, Christopher Meloni and Nicola Rossi. TV-14

Organized Crime episode 5, “An Inferior Product” – 05/13/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler faces the consequences of a failed drug bust. Bell is forced to choose between the job and her family. Gina gets an unexpected visitor. Guest starring Mariska Hargitay and Demore Barnes. TV-14

We hope that by the end of these episodes, there will be a greater sense of closure for Benson, and that we can continue to see this new version of Benson and Stabler blossom. Their bond is a big part of why SVU worked so well in its original form, and it’s been nice to play around in this world again.

