Blue Bloods season 11 finale: Will it set up larger Joe Hill story?







In the event that you have not heard, the upcoming Blue Bloods season 11 finale will be very important for the Joe Hill character. You’ll learn more over the two-part event about what Frank’s long-secret grandson has been up to since the end of last year, and we hope that this will lead to him accepting more of his family history and preparing for both the good and bad that comes with this last name.

So is there a good chance that the finale will lead to a larger role for Joe in season 11? The answer is both yes and no.

Let’s explain further — we do think there is a situation coming out of the finale where Joe is far more involved in the rest of the Reagans. For example, maybe we see him more at family dinner, and there are a couple of ways to include him in cases. We do think the writers would like to do this, mostly because it’s always good to stir up the dynamics of the show here and there.

As for whether or not we foresee Joe becoming a major part of every single episode, however that’s where we are skeptical. There are SO many other metaphorical mouths to feed with this show; even with that, we’ve barely seen Nicky at all this season! It feels like there are multiple other characters the writers need to service before they even get to Joe.

Our hope is that the Blue Bloods finale sets the stage for Joe to be a semi-regular presence on the show moving forward and the writers can play with him here and there. Yet, we’re being unrealistic if we were to expect him in every single episode working alongside Danny or Jamie. Temper expectations accordingly.

Remember, the Blue Bloods season 11 finale is poised to air on CBS when we get around to Friday, May 14.

Where do you think the Joe Hill story could go moving into the Blue Bloods season 11 finale and beyond?

