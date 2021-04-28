Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Season 3 episode 12 news







Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? For all of those wondering this very question, we’re happy to present news within!

As for whether or not it’s news a lot of people want … that’s a totally different story. Because of the speech from President Biden tonight, the network has delayed a good chunk of their original programming. That of course includes the character drama, which had a fantastic run over the course of the past few weeks in its new Wednesday-night timeslot. Rest assured, though, that you will see the story back next week — and with a lot of big-time questions for Eddie, Katherine, Gary, and a number of other big characters.

While you wait, we’re happy to present you with a few details to check out — be sure to look at synopsis below for the next two episodes, plus a promo for what is coming up next. Some of the most powerful moments of the season (alongside some of the most timely) are still to come.

Season 3 episode 12, “junior” – Gary’s dad connects with Darcy about his personal experience from the Vietnam War. Meanwhile, during a dinner hosted by Rome and Regina, the video of George Floyd’s murder is released, and they watch together in shock on a new episode of “A Million Little Things,” WEDNESDAY, MAY 5 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Season 3 episode 13, “listen” – In response to the killing of George Floyd, the group of friends are forced to reevaluate their own racial biases and take to the streets of Boston. Rome opts out in favor of his mental health and has a candid conversation with his father about how to effect change on a new episode of “A Million Little Things,” WEDNESDAY, MAY 12 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

