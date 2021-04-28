The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 4 spoilers: June, Janine’s future







Following the launch of the first three episodes today, it only makes sense to want more on The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 4. How are June and Janine going to get themselves out of this situation?

In a way, it’s fair to argue that the spot they’re in now is a regurgitation of where they were at the start of the season — they are once again on the run and doing what they can to fight for the other Handmaid’s and the children of Gilead. The problem is that they’re down on their luck, and down on numbers, more than ever. They’ve lost the bulk of their fellow travelers including Alma and Brianna, and also many of their resources.

Could Mrs. Keyes find a way to be involved in the story a little bit more moving forward? She is still out there, and we have to imagine that she will be a part of whatever plans June has. She sees her as someone to look after, and her position does bring with it power. We also don’t think that Nick is out of the equation, though his story is challenging. How many times can he be seen around June without anyone getting suspicious?

In general, The Handmaid’s Tale moving forward is going to have to encounter questions about believability. It’s crazy to imagine that June is somehow still alive given some of the things that she has done and yet, here we are confronting that as a part of this story. She’s still out there, and somehow, she has found a way to escape again.

