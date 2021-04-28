Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? A look at season 4 episode 13, beyond







Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? We know that you’re eager for more episodes, especially as we near this season’s home stretch.

Alas, you’ll be stuck waiting for a little while longer to see what’s next this season. There is no installment coming up until Wednesday, May 5, which will mark the first of several episodes that are going to run straight through to the finale. In these, we’ll understand more how Jason is handling his current lot in life, if Ray can conquer his latest inner demons, and how a covert mission could cause all sorts of additional problems.

So while you wait for these two episodes, why not look at the attached synopses? They do a pretty good job of setting the stage…

“Do No Harm” – Bravo is tasked with bringing a defecting Boko Haram lieutenant into U.S. custody, but the mission goes sideways when the target gets attacked. Also, Sonny drops the ball as Bravo’s rep on the U.S.S. Keating, and the entire team pays the price, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, May 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Episode directed by producer and recurring star Tyler Grey.

“Hollow at the Core” – Bravo is tasked with a covert mission to infiltrate a Boko Haram camp, hack its data network and rescue an American hostage, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, May 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

By the end of these two episodes we’re going to have a better sense of what the endgame could look like. We do think that Boko Haram storyline will be around for a little while, and of course we hope that this is mixed with something personal to all of the individual team members. There is no season 5 confirmed as of yet, but we are still crossing our fingers and hoping for the best with that.

