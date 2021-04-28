





During The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 2, the Hulu series delivered one of its biggest surprises so far, especially when it comes to Serena Joy. What happened, and how does it change the fabric of this show? There is a LOT to dive into on this subject.

As we got close to the end of Serena’s storyline within this episode, the revelation was made that Yvonne Strahovski’s character was pregnant! She was already desperate to be reunited with her other baby (born by June and the end result of her time with Nick); now, could some of her focus change? What does this mean when it comes to her future with Fred, who she has already been trying to take down with each and every opportunity?

To watch our full review of The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 2, take a look at that below! After you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we will be covering the show there all season and don’t want you to miss our discussions.

The most important question we have to all of this is if there’s a chance it could change Gilead forever. Ever since the beginning of the series, the premise was set up that the Commanders needed Handmaids in order to ensure that they could welcome babies, suggesting as though their own wives were infertile. Clearly, this entire idea was based on a lie, just as so many other things are within this world. The rules of Gilead seem to be nonexistent, unless of course they benefit the terrible people in power. Serena was played and could have been pregnant all along. (Remember that many men were visiting Mrs. Keyes in hopes of impregnating her also, even though she was a wife and not a Handmaid at all.)

In between Serena’s pregnancy and June’s capture, season 4 episode 2 seems to set the stage for a LOT coming down the line.

What do you think is coming after the Serena shocker on The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 2?

