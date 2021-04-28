The Circle season 2 finale air date, preview: Who could win?







Are you set for The Circle season 2 finale? If you’ve watched the latest round of episodes, we know that there’s more great stuff ahead!

At this point, we know who the remaining contestants are: River, Courtney, Chloe, Trevor, and John. It was a curious decision for River to keep Trevor around instead of Mitchell, and clearly he’s got hope in his alliance having his back. He may actually be the favorite to win it all judging from his super-influencer status, which certainly isn’t bad for a catfish trying to do his best in the game.

Want to get our review for the most-recent four episodes of The Circle season 2? Be sure to watch that below! Once you do just that, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates — we’ll have a discussion there on the finale soon.

The person clearly with the smallest odds of winning at this point is John — he hasn’t been there enough time to make close bonds, and the only thing he has going for him is people ranking him high in order to mess with others. We’re also worried about Trevor, given that both River and Courtney are likely to put him in last place.

Is this Chloe’s game to lose? Despite what we said previously about River having “favorite” status, we’re starting to think that way. He’ll have more of a target on him after being a super-influencer and with that, Chloe may just have enough universal appeal to get the title. Not bad for a Netflix crossover from Too Hot to Handle.

Remember that the season 2 finale for The Circle is going to be streaming on Netflix in seven days’ time. It’s a long wait sure, but we think it will be worthwhile.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Circle!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Circle season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







