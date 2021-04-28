Big Sky episode 14 spoilers: Is everything started to fall apart?







As we look ahead to Big Sky episode 14 next thing, one thing feels worse: Things are going to go from bad to worse for Cassie and Jenny. How could they not? We’re talking here about a story where there are ultimately irons in the fire, the motel is in ruins, and cases just aren’t getting solved. We know the finale is a matter of weeks away, but what we’re seeing in “Nice Animals” is one of the largest roadblocks we’ve seen the main characters face to date.

For a few more specifics now, we suggest that you check out the full Big Sky episode 14 synopsis:

“Nice Animals” – Cassie, Jenny, Jerrie and Lindor work to get things back on track when the motel is reduced to rubble and both the Kleinsasser and Ronald cases not doing much better. At the ranch, Cheyenne seizes an opportunity to shift the family power dynamic in her favor and all it will take is the truth on “Big Sky” TUESDAY, MAY 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We do imagine that the ranch will be pivotal to almost everything coming up moving forward, and the challenge for the writers there is finding a way to build up momentum and quickly. We just haven’t known these characters for all that long and that poses its fair share of challenges.

So while we prepare for the future of the show story-wise, there’s also something else to think about: Will there even be a future beyond this spring? We still hope that a Big Sky season 2 is coming, but ABC is being cryptic about all of their shows still. They still haven’t even renewed Grey’s Anatomy!

