Supergirl season 6 episode 6 spoilers: Chyler Leigh directs ‘Prom Again!’







Next week on Supergirl season 6 episode 6, you’ll continue to get something a little bit different from the norm. After all, “Prom Again!” marks the continuation of the Young Kara storyline, plus also the origin story for one Cat Grant.

As the title for this article reveals, it also marks a fantastic achievement for star Chyler Leigh: Her directorial debut! This is an opportunity that the Arrowverse has long done a good job at presenting to its cast, and we have every reason to think that she’s going to knock this out of the park here. This is a story that will be pertinent to what’s going on with Kara and the Phantom Zone, but should be fun and escapist in its own right.

For a few more details on what’s to come, be sure to check out the full Supergirl season 6 episode 6 synopsis below:

CHYLER LEIGH MAKES HER DIRECTORIAL DEBUT – Part two of the flashback episodes pick up where things left off – Young Kara (guest star Izabela Vidovic) experiences kryptonite for the first time, Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) are trapped by invading aliens, and a young Cat Grant (guest star Eliza Helm) may be the reason Supergirl never gets out of the Phantom Zone. Chyler Leigh directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Jess Kardos (#606). Original airdate 5/4/2021

We know that Melissa Benoist doesn’t have a huge role in all of these early episodes, but there is a pretty justifiable reason for it: Her maternity leave. Rest assured, though, that she will have an increasingly larger role as we get closer to the end of the season; for now, though, Supergirl simply has a little bit more of an ensemble feel. Luckily, there are plenty of talented people bringing some great stuff to the table.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supergirl right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Supergirl season 6 episode 6?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







