Prodigal Son season 2 episode 10: Did Martin escape from Claremont?







Tonight’s Prodigal Son season 2 episode 10 basically gave us the show’s version of another Fox series in Prison Break. At the center of this one was Martin, who had an opportunity to do something that felt inevitable: Escape from the institution once and for all.

In a way, it’s remarkable that the writers were able to keep Michael Sheen’s character locked up for as long as they did while keeping it interesting. Martin bought his tied, made some calculated moves, and, in the end, leapt on an opportunity to bolt. He betrayed Vivian right when she put a reasonable amount of trust in him, and this set in motion all sorts of crazy events.

Of course, there was a difference between him attempting to do it and it actually happening, though for the first little while, everything was coming up a most demented kind of roses. He did escape in the end, though in a message to his family, he did his best to claim that he’d be different now. He doesn’t want them to think that he’s the same sort of killer he was before.

Do they believe him? That is a totally different story. Let’s instead ask the following question: Why would they believe him? The Surgeon is incredibly manipulative, in addition to being one of the most notorious killers out there. He’s going to do or say whatever he needs to in order to get what he wants.

With his escape does almost certainly come a totally new chapter for this season. It’s one sure to come with its fair share of uncertainty, one where nobody is safe and Malcolm Bright has to balance all aspects of his life like never before. Sure, his father was always there, but at least he knew he was locked away.

What did you think about the events about Prodigal Son season 2 episode 10?

