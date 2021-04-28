Prodigal Son season 2 episode 11 spoilers: The escape aftermath







As you prepare for Prodigal Son season 2 episode 11, the series may be more focused than ever before — and for good reason! Just think about how so much attention has to be put on the Claremont escapees: They are out there, they are dangerous, and finding them is going to be no easy task. Think about how desperate they were to go out in the first place.

For a few more details now about what you can expect down the line, why not check out the full Prodigal Son season 2 episode 11 synopsis?

After a terrifying incident at Claremont, Malcolm is in a race against time to track down multiple killers. The NYPD realizes someone close to home might be the key to finding them in the all-new “You Can Run… ” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, May 4 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-211) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Ultimately, we feel like this is going to be one of those episodes where it will be all eyes on Malcolm, and that in some ways can be a good and bad thing. We know that he knows Claremont better than anyone at this point, and he also does have a knack for taking out bad guys. The problem here is that these are people on his level, and this isn’t some sort of standalone case-of-the-week plot. There’s also that personal element to it, as well.

As we are getting closer to the end of the season, we have to imagine that some of the surprises are going to get bigger and bolder. From the outside looking in, it’s easy to be psyched about that and how we could build towards an incredible finale. (Unfortunately, though, there is no word about a season 3, and we could be stuck waiting for a while to get more news on that.)

