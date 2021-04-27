The Resident: Where is Mina Okafor? Is Shaunette Renée Wilson leaving?







Where is Mina Okafor on The Resident season 4? If you haven’t watched the show as of late, you may be wondering that entering tonight’s episode. After all, the character is nowhere to be found, and it does not appear as though she is coming back anytime soon.

Unfortunately, this past episode was the final one for Shaunette Renée Wilson as a series regular on the Fox drama. It was her decision to leave, and it is a request that the writers chose to accommodate. In having Mina depart to Nigeria, they’ve placed the character where she can do a lot of good — but also where returning won’t be so easy. That’s especially true when you think about her complicated visa situation. This absence is meant to feel permanent, largely because the writers don’t want to give anyone false hope that she’ll be back in the immediate future.

With this being said, could she return at some point down the line? We don’t think you can rule out anything in a year or two’s time, but there’s no reason for the producers to be looking that far ahead. We do like to think that Mina will still be in communication with some of the doctors at Chastain — especially AJ when you think about the relationship that the two had. We like how the idea of AJ leaving was entertained, largely because going to Nigeria with her is something that the character would do. Yet, The Resident did not want to lose Malcolm-Jamal Warner as a series regular, so they were able to figure out a reason for him to stay behind. This absence may continue to weigh on him for many reasons throughout the resident of the season.

We know that we’ll miss Mina and Wilson on the show, and we’re sure that the vast majority of The Resident viewers out there will feel the same exact way. Hopefully, both the actress and the character find a way to do great things moving forward.

What will you miss the most about Mina Okafor on The Resident?

