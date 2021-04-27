Is FBI, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS, April 27?







Are FBI and FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS, or have the two shows found themselves preempted yet again? Within this piece, we of course have a lot to discuss!

We will start, though, with the good news: You aren’t going to be waiting any longer! These two shows are going to be airing new episodes again in a matter of hours; not only that, but there should be new episodes for the remainder of the season. This is the silver lining to all of the hiatuses that we’ve seen over the past few months; CBS wanted to ensure that they had a lot of big stories for May sweeps.

Want to get a sense of what’s coming on both shows? Then we suggest that you check out some of the synopses below…

FBI, “Brother’s Keeper” – After a man is killed by an explosive package shipped to his home, the team attempts to capture the sender and intercept his latest deadly parcel. Also, Maggie tries to trust her younger sister, Erin (Adrienne Rose Bengtsson), is truly staying out of trouble as a new college student in NYC, on FBI, Tuesday, April 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

FBI: Most Wanted, “Obstruction” – After a double murder takes place in a small town, the team goes after the vigilante who relies on internet sleuths to exact revenge on suspects in the name of justice. Also, Jess and Sarah’s relationship continues to grow, but not everyone approves, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Within these episodes, the producers of both shows are going to do their best in order to execute one of their longtime goals: Trying to balance out intense dramatic sequences and important personal stuff. Oh, and of course there’s a real need to build things up before the finale airs.

